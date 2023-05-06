Basketball | The arena was buzzing when the Seagulls knocked out Karhu Basket again

Konkari Timo Heinonen took a big role in the Seagulls’ second final victory.

5.5. 20:51 | Updated 5.5. 21:37

Seagulls–Kauhajoki 84–64, wins 2–0

Seagulls kept grinding until it finally opened up and the team defeated Kauhajoki Karhu Basket 84–64 in the second meeting of the basketball finals.

The Kisahalli in Töölö was buzzing, and spectators stood in two rows and staggered along the bleachers when the Seagulls played their first home game of the finals.

With their victory, the Seagulls took a 2–0 lead in the match series, when four wins are required for the championship.

Karhu could and did hang in the game for the first three ten minutes, but then broke.

Even before the fourth set, there were only six points for the Seagulls, but exactly 20 at the finish.

When The Seagulls got their rally going, started getting such easy baskets that you wouldn’t have thought the final was going on. That’s what it did to Kauhajoki when they had to defend at the extreme limits and there was nowhere to find space for their own play.

The bear’s strength left as the clock ticked towards the end.

René Rougeau played a top match in the first part of the finals in Kauhajoki, and the same pace continued in Kisahalli.

It took a long time before the Seagulls got their familiar throwing rally going. It wasn’t until the second half that three-pointers started to succeed.

The conker hit first Timo Heinonenthen Robert Hall III, Jeffrey Carroll and Lassi Nikkarinen accompanied by strong winds.

“We had a good period and I’m betting that we won’t see anything like this again in this final series”, Heinonen described how the match broke up.

Heinonen, 41, was one of the greats of the evening. He went wild and scored 15 points. He has a great evening.

“There is very little space at both ends of the field when the teams know each other so well.”

Head coach of the Seagulls Jussi Laakso described Heinonen’s playing in one word: “Speechless.”

“A really great performance. He clearly wants the Pantteri statue at home,” Laakso continued and referred to the prize awarded for the championship.

Lokit increased the gap to six points, but after a while the gap started to tear out of control.

Next from the moment I saw that Karhu Basket wanted to absorb the space on the field to a minimum. The intensity of the match was expected when Kauhajoki lost the first match and in a way lost their home advantage.

The pace was so fast that it would have been a miracle if Kauhajoki could have endured that ride, and it didn’t even endure the full 40 minutes.

In the opening half, points were distributed basket by basket. Almost the same pace continued in the second decade. Building even a small gap required a lot from the construction of the throwing sites.

Kauhajoki went into the break with a 38–35 lead Cameron Jones thanks to a three in the last seconds.

The problem for the Seagulls was that the hurlers didn’t Lake Okko and Antti Kanervo received balls in the attack end. They missed their few balls. Neither of them got a single shot in the opening period.

Kauhajoki can take credit for holding Järvi and Kanervo. They could have played a few more balls for them, but the Seagulls have themselves to blame for that.

It was a place of great celebration when Järvi finally hit his three-pointer – that too only in the fourth quarter.

Lee Skinner led the Bears at the beginning and then the consistency spread better to the visitors’ game than to the home team. The parts changed as the match progressed, and the result was transferred to the scoreboard as a big difference in favor of the Seagulls.

The third meeting of the finals is at Kauhajoki on Monday. Four wins are required for the championship.

Correction May 5, 2023 at 9:20 p.m.: The third match will be played on Monday, not Sunday as mentioned earlier in the story.