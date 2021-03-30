Basketball The aim started with the winners of the Basketball League semi-finals:

Home team Marcus Lewis in a strong mood.

Tampere The attempt started the men’s Korisliiga semi-finals with a home victory when it defeated Kauhajoki Basket 95–83, which defends the championship. The semi-finals advance to four finals.

In the confrontation between second and third in the regular season, Pyrinn’s 13–3 start propped it into the lead throughout the game. In the third period, Karhu Basket narrowed the 16-point home lead to four points.

The fourth at the beginning of the period, the guests peaked seven points away, but after that, Pyrinto increased its lead to a maximum of 18 points.

“This was only the first show, but of course it was nice to win it. We did good things, were careful, implemented the agreed game, and made further improvements during the game. Yes, the opponent’s attacking head’s balls need to be blocked better in the next game, ”said Pyrinto’s coach. Miikka Sopanen.

Marcus Lewis boosted home victory by 21 points and David Gonzalvez At 16. Anthony Hilliard made for guests 23 and Collin Malcolm 22 points.