Basketball | The 74-year-old coaching legend made a historic contract in the NBA – the salary is a record high

Five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich continues in San Antonio.

A coaching legend Gregg Popovich74, has signed a five-year contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA is making news about the matter, but the club has not disclosed the exact details of the contract.

According to media reports, this is a really significant contract from an economic point of view. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Popovich’s salary for the contract period would be more than 80 million dollars (about 73 million euros).

It’s about Fox News according to the most expensive contract ever offered to a coach.

Detroit Pistons and Monty Williams51, recently signed a six-year coaching contract worth $78.5 million (about €71.5 million).

Popovich started as San Antonio’s coach in 1996. He has coached the club to the NBA championship five times – the last time in 2014.

Popovich has more game wins than anyone else in the NBA: 1,366. He has coached 2,127 regular season games.

His other achievements include, for example, Olympic gold as coach of the US national team in Tokyo 2021.