Basketball Texas school shoot shocked NBA professionals: “It was very quiet before the match”

Dallas stretched the playoffs against Golden State.

Dallas Mavericks opened his winning account in the fourth match of the NBA Basketball League block finals against the Golden State Warriors and narrowed the match to 1-3. Dallas avoided a rude fall when it defeated Golden State at its home ground 119-109.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the Mavericks recognition and admitted that the shocking school shootout in Texas affected the away team. At least 19 children died in a shooting at a school in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Kerr has previously spoken out in favor of stricter gun laws.

“There was an unspoken awareness in our locker room of what was happening today. It was very quiet before the match. The team dealt with shock, anger and sadness, and I’m sure everyone in the Arena did the same, ”Kerr said.

Dallas Slovenian star Luka Dončić scored 30 points for the hosts and also received much-needed support from their teammates when five other Mavericks players reached double-digit points.

The Dallas defense kept the Golden State players in their grips and left a throwing star Stephen Curryn only 20 points.

“Our defense today was great. This is how we have to play, this is how we are a dangerous team, ”stressed Dončić, who was one pass away from the triple-double.

Dallas ’rise to serial victory seems impossible in light of the NBA’s 75-year history. In the NBA, no team has managed to turn a 0-3 loss into a playoff game.