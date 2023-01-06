There is a consensus in the Utah Jazz locker room that Lauri Markkanen is the team’s driving force.

Finland basketball ace Lauri Markkanen broke his NBA scoring record with a one-shot last night. Markkanen, who previously scored 38 points in a game, scored a whopping 49 points against the Houston Rockets.

It goes without saying that Markkanen is currently the number one star of his team Utah Jazz.

A couple of weeks ago, however, the same thing was said out loud to the whole team in a routine video conference, the head coach Will Hardy told about the beginning of the week For The Athletic. According to Hardy, there was complete consensus among the players.

“Everyone nodded and looked at him. The players know these things,” Hardy began.

“We have a lot of very good players. Lauri has also managed to constantly be part of the team as a whole. He’s our best player, but we’re not going to build everything just for him. Everyone has found ways to work together, and that’s great in our team,” the Jazz head coach praised Markkas and the rest of the team.

Jazz experienced back man Mike Conley shared Hardy’s view. According to him, they as a team have understood Markkanen to be their game leader.

“Our job is to help him and accompany him to situations where he can be as successful as possible. As a seven-foot player, he is amazing to watch.

“He does similar things to Kevin Durant’s players like It’s incredible how much better and better he’s gotten as the season has gone on. When we play through him, we always feel like we get at least a decent throw,” Conley said with 15 seasons of experience.

This season, Markkanen has for the first time received the same credit and freedom as when he played in the Finnish national team. Previously, in Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, his role was more or less limited.

Becoming the leader of the Utah Jazz has required Lauri Markkase to get used to it. His confidence seems to have grown over the course of the season.

Yet a couple of weeks ago, Markkanes was expected to show more aggressiveness and brashness, which has been shown appropriately more in the last matches.

Markkanen himself has admitted that the transition from a role player to the person responsible for an NBA team has not been child’s play. Hardy told The Athletic as much.

“I think he’s been able to adapt well,” Hardy praised.

“The best players in the league are paid for away games and fourth quarters. Lauri is constantly learning more about those moments at the end of matches.”

Markkanen had to show his leadership in the most visible way possible against the Sacramento Kings. There was a match left only tenths of a second, when the ball was played with a full-court pass to Markkanen. This sunk a difficult 3-pointer that brought the Jazz from a two-point deficit to victory.

Or would have raised if the basket had been accepted. After video review, the throw was deemed to have gone too late, and Markkanen’s first career game-winning shot after the buzzer was still a dream.

“He has had a lot of teachable moments. It is our responsibility to help him in those moments, because this is all very new to him. That kind of responsibility is mentally draining, but he’s handled it very well,” Hardy told The Athletic.

With a Houston win The Jazz snapped a five game losing streak.

After a great start to the season, the team has dropped to tenth place in the NBA’s western division, which would still qualify for the last place in the playoffs play-in– round.

Losing this season may even be good for the Jazz in the long run. Bad success would mean a better booking turn, and in the North American professional leagues, getting stuck in the gray middle class is often the most dangerous situation.