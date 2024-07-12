Dubai (WAM)

The basketball team will play 8 matches during its participation in the “43rd Edition” of the “William Jones” International Basketball Championship, which will be held in Chinese Taipei from July 13 to 21.

Nine teams and national teams are participating in the tournament: the UAE, the United States, the Philippines, Japan, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia, and Chinese Taipei, the host country, which is participating with two teams. Our national team will begin its participation by facing the Philippine Strong Group on Saturday.

It is held in a single-round league system, with each team playing 8 matches, and the team that tops the standings wins the title.

Abdul Latif Al Fardan, Vice President of the Basketball Federation and Head of the National Teams Committee, explained that our national team is participating in the tournament as part of its preparations for upcoming participations, which are the Gulf Championship next August in Bahrain, and the Arab Basketball Championship hosted by the UAE in early November, followed in the same month by the Asian qualifiers for the 2025 Asian Basketball Cup.