Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

The basketball team will begin its journey in the Al Dhafra Club International Championship, by meeting Sharjah, on the second day of the competitions that will continue until the beginning of next September, with the participation of 6 teams in the “first edition”, at eight o’clock in the evening on Tuesday, within the second group that also includes the Armenian team, and in the first group, Al Wahda and Al Seeb of Oman will play on Tuesday.

The tournament is considered a suitable preparation for our national team, which is preparing for the upcoming continental qualifiers. The list includes 15 players: Ahmed and Hamed Abdul Latif, Hussein Khaled (Shabab Al Ahli), Rashid Ayman, Abdulaziz Khalifa, Mohammed Mahmoud Saleh, Salem Khalifa (Al Wasl), Hassan Abdullah, Hamad Ashour, Faisal Mohammed (Al Nasr), Jassim Mohammed, Rashid Nasser, Rashid Salem (Al Bataeh), Khaled Khalifa, Hamad Thani (Sharjah). The team is being trained by Dr. Mounir Ben Habib.

Rashid Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of National Teams, expressed his optimism about the first edition of the “Dhafra International”, stressing that it is an important stage in the preparation program, despite the forced absences, due to the injury of some senior players, including Qais Omar, indicating that it is an important experience for more harmony between the players.

For his part, Sharjah seeks to get the most out of it, after contracting with 3 foreigners according to the new season regulations, which grant each club the right to contract with 3 foreign players, provided that only two of them are present on the field, and Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, the coach of “the King”, is looking for a way to achieve harmony between the old and new elements of the team.

In the other match, Nidal Bakri, the Syrian coach of Al-Wahda team, confirmed that “Al-Annabi” will play the match with one professional player, the American Christen Lamar (31 years old), whose last stop was in the Bahraini stadiums, while the other American, Terrell Trent, was unable to arrive before the match in time.

“The tournament is an opportunity to try out the (resident duo) Ahmed Ali Fahmy and Amir Parvez,” Bakri said. “Al Wahda currently has nine players from the club, who represent the backbone of the future. They are: Ghaith Al Suwaidi, Saif Al Wahabi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Zaid Al Marikhi, Khalifa Bilal, Sultan Al Darmaki, Hazza Al Balushi, Zayed Tariq, and with them the experienced players Mohammed Awni, Hussein Omar, and Rashid Masri.”