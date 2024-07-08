Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Our national men’s basketball team entered its closed camp in Dubai, in preparation for traveling next Friday morning to Chinese Taipei, to participate in the William Jones Championship, which is considered an important preparation and arrangement station, before completing its competitions in the Asian Cup qualifiers next November with the third round match against the Lebanese national team in Group Six, which includes Lebanon, Bahrain, and Syria, in addition to our national team.

The national team trains daily at Al Nasr Club Hall until the travel date under the leadership of Dr. Munir Bin Al Habib and his assistants Salem Atiq and Jassim Abdul Redha, and the administrator Rashid Al Ali, in addition to Rashid Abdullah, the director of the national teams. The national team delegation on this trip is headed by Abdul Latif Al Fardan, Vice President of the Federation and Head of the National Teams Committee.

Rashid Abdullah said: “There was an open camp since the first day of this month, then we entered the closed camp 7 days later, with 21 players, and the number of players will be settled before traveling, between 14 and 16, and the Al Wasl duo, Khaled Khalifa and Salem Khalifa, were added.”

He added: “The William Jones Championship is attended by very strong teams, whether the Philippines, Japan or Chinese Taipei with two teams. Our team will start its journey in the championship on the 13th of this month against the Philippines, and the matches will be attended by a large audience due to the distinguished levels and the overwhelming popularity of basketball in Chinese Taipei.”

The team lost its first two matches in the Asian qualifiers against Bahrain with a score of 64-70, and against Syria with a score of 63-78. The third round match in the group will be against the Lebanese team on November 22.