The Plaza 3×3 CaixaBank 2023 circuit stopped this Sunday in Murcia, at the emblematic Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, which became the eighth stop of the annual basketball promotion program, organized by the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) and CaixaBank, and which It includes the largest free, open-air 3×3 circuit in Spain. As usual, it was attended by the FEB Ambassador, the former Real Madrid player, Fernando Romay.

More than 300 players registered to participate in this day in Murcia, distributed in 76 teams of all categories, men and women. The activity started early in the morning and lasted until mid-afternoon.

During the day, competition and the usual contests directed by Romay were combined, as well as matches in an exhibition category and wheelchair basketball practice, of which CaixaBank is also an official sponsor via the FEDDF (Spanish Federation of Athletes with Physical Disabilities). .

The men’s finals were held on the CaixaBank Court, and the Women’s Universe Court hosted the women’s finals. The latter is part of the ‘Women’s Universe’ project, led by the FEB and the Higher Sports Council and to which the financial entity is a member, for the promotion and dissemination of the role of women in society through the values ​​that athletes transmit.

The event in the Murcian capital had the support of the regional government, the Murcia City Council, Murcia Sports and the Region’s Basketball Federation. Before its arrival in Murcia, Plaza 3×3 CaixaBank 2023 has taken the promotion of basketball to the cities of Vigo, Córdoba, Toledo, Pamplona, ​​Logroño, Barcelona and Santander, Caixabank reported.