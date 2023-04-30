Susijeng’s initial group may be a culinary connoisseur’s dream, but Finland, which is extremely tough in terms of play, will face Japan, Australia and Germany in the World Cup tournament next fall.

Extremely hard, interesting, sweet and challenging were the words used by the head coach of the national basketball team Lassi Tuovi and Hanno Möttölä described Finland’s first group in the World Cup tournament.

Finland will play in Okinawa against Germany, Australia and the host country Japan.

The best two get to the next group, and Susijengi wants to be in that group.

“The first feeling is that finally, when you know you’ve been waiting”, Tuovi referred to the draw at the Urhea sports complex, when the Argentinian basketball legend Luis Scola had held up the Finnish prize tag.

“There is a possibility to go on from that, but we don’t really have a clear favourite. The starting point is to get into our own, that is, to be underdogs.”

Finland played in the World Cup tournament in Bilbao 2014, but that place came with a wild card, which the Basketball Association had to buy.

There was no need to open the wallet anymore, when Susijengi secured a place in the World Cup tournament in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia as the first European country.

“With their material, Australia can play in the World Cup final, and Germany has shown that they can go really far too. In itself, the challenge is tough. An interesting block.”

“It is known about Germany that they are a strong team. They have such a wide range of material. They will play in the World Cup, if not for medals, then in the playoffs for sure.”

There was a certain ranking chart in the World Cup draws that could have pitted Finland against, say, the United States. In addition to Okinawa, Manila and Indonesia’s Jakarta were available as game locations for Susijeng.

The wolf gang played and camped for a week in Okinawa in the summer of 2021. That’s when the team faced Japan, got to see the game locations and the city. Only the corona restrictions prevented the creation of an authentic atmosphere.

in the World Cup tournament there were no easy blocks, but the US got as easy a block as possible. The United States is unlikely to collapse easily.

Tuovi guessed based on the value chart that Finland’s first game is against Australia.

“Let’s download that game and make the first surprise.”

Finland’s success and building surprises is based on a very familiar game system and Lauri Markkanen most effective. Tuovi wasn’t worried, even though Markkanen is serving in the army. There are no obstacles to preparing for the World Cup tournament.

For fans, a trip to Japan is easy, but expensive. There weren’t even cheap backpacking trips to the World Cup cities.

“A really great event from the fans’ point of view. The two absolute world leaders and Japan, supported by the home crowd, are up against each other,” Hanno Möttölä said.

Möttölä said that a few blocks would have been easier, but did not want to name them.

“Our goal is to get as far as possible and take a plane from Okinawa to Manila.”

Möttölä would not have thrown Finland into the same group as the United States, even though Susijengi has gotten along with Greece.

“The USA is an automatic loss for quite a few teams. We have done excellently against Greece, but that is speculation. Sweet group, but competitively extremely challenging”, said Möttölä about Finland’s trio of opponents.

Is There are many other aspects to Okinawa than the familiarity of the place and the familiar setting.

“There are many culinary experts in training, and we would love to be in Japan,” said Möttölä.

The World Cup basketball tournament will be played in Japan (Okinawa), the Philippines (Manila) and Indonesia (Jakarta) this fall from August 25 to September 10.