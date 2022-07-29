Basketball | Susiladies broke the dull readings on the scoreboard in the friendly match against Estonia: “It looked good”

The friendly match ended 79–34 (33–20).

Finland the national women’s basketball team Susiladies was not friendly when it faced Estonia in a friendly match in Helsinki.

Finland broke the scoreboard of Urhea-halli with a dull score of 79–34 (33–20), and especially the third period (26–4) was complete control of the home team in both defense and attack.

“The team defense, everyone put themselves out there, it was a great defense. When the offensive end started to have some successes, it looked good,” Susiladies’ firecracker Sara Bejedi (13/4/5 assists/4 steals) commented on the match in the Basketball Association’s bulletin.

Susiladies’ active defensive play was also visible in the statistics: Estonia’s loss column showed no less than 36. The offensive successes mentioned by Bejed were really thanks to the exploits, as Finland scored 31 counterattack points.

Finland will face Latvia in its mini-tournament on Sunday, after which the international tournament continues in Tampere on August 7 against Sweden.