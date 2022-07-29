Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Susiladies broke the dull readings on the scoreboard in the friendly match against Estonia: “It looked good”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The friendly match ended 79–34 (33–20).

Finland the national women’s basketball team Susiladies was not friendly when it faced Estonia in a friendly match in Helsinki.

Finland broke the scoreboard of Urhea-halli with a dull score of 79–34 (33–20), and especially the third period (26–4) was complete control of the home team in both defense and attack.

“The team defense, everyone put themselves out there, it was a great defense. When the offensive end started to have some successes, it looked good,” Susiladies’ firecracker Sara Bejedi (13/4/5 assists/4 steals) commented on the match in the Basketball Association’s bulletin.

Susiladies’ active defensive play was also visible in the statistics: Estonia’s loss column showed no less than 36. The offensive successes mentioned by Bejed were really thanks to the exploits, as Finland scored 31 counterattack points.

Finland will face Latvia in its mini-tournament on Sunday, after which the international tournament continues in Tampere on August 7 against Sweden.

See also  Districts “A cow was heard from our window in the morning” - a massive facelift awaits Helsinki's Malminkartano, locals tell about the change in the suburbs

#Basketball #Susiladies #broke #dull #readings #scoreboard #friendly #match #Estonia #looked #good

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Risks in 4 areas .. What is the impact of raising interest rates in the United States?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.