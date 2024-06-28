Basketball|Susijeng’s match ticket prices are comparable to those of Bryan Adams and Judas Priest.

To Tampere The Nokia Arena has been the perfect home arena for the Finnish men’s national basketball team in recent years.

In 2022, Finland defeated Israel in the World Cup qualifiers in Nokia Arena in front of 11,554 spectators. Last year, Lithuania, the land of the sport’s tradition, experienced the same fate, when Finland broke the national team and Nokia Arena audience record with 13,054 spectators.

Susijeng’s third home match at Nokia Arena came on Friday. In the opinion of many Finnish sports people, however, the Finnish Basketball Association took too big of a hit when pricing tickets for the Latvia match.

A ticket to the long side of the Nokia Arena’s main stand cost 79.5–109.5 euros. You can enter the curves of the lower grandstand, called the main grandstand, for 54.5–64.5 euros. The best seats in the upper gallery were sold for 64.5 euros, the curve for 34.5–39.5 euros.

The emptiest is in the curves of the Nokia Arena, where the tickets were the cheapest.

The long sides of the main stand are quite full.

Ticket prices are probably part of the reason why there are thousands of empty seats in the stands of the Nokia Arena in next week’s Olympic qualifying match.

“The ticket prices for Susijeng’s home matches were already decided at the beginning of the year. At that time, we implemented a renewed ticket sales strategy, which includes even more categories. For example, the cheapest ticket category is now more affordable than last summer”, CEO of the Basketball Association Kati Packalén justifies the ticket prices by email.

“Several different factors are taken into account in the pricing. The pricing of this match was influenced, among other things, by the fact that the match played in the Nokia Arena last August was sold out. As we saw on Tuesday in Espoo, Susijengi knows how to organize high-quality sports entertainment.”

Packalén reminded that Finland is facing Latvia, fresh from the World Cup, who are playing with their best available lineup.

“Nokia Arena offers world-class basketball.”

Kati Packalén.

Tariff are undeniably at the level of world-class entertainment, when compared to the Nokia Arena’s summer headliners. The two main events of the arena’s summer are the legendary metal band Judas Priest, seen at the beginning of June, and the Canadian rocker who is waiting a week later by Bryan Adams concert. Judas Priest has sold more than 50 million, Adams more than 65 million albums in their decades-long career.

Judas Priest concert tickets cost from 59.5 to 79.5 euros. Bryan Adams’ concert can be accessed on the permanno and the long sides of the main stand for 99.5–109.5 euros. At its lowest point, the ticket price drops to 79.5 euros in the curve of the upper stand.

Susijeng’s match tickets were only cheaper than Judas Priest’s tickets in the main and upper stands. Otherwise, English icons Invincible Shield -tour could be seen cheaper than Susijengi. You could get tickets to the best seats in the Nokia Arena for the same price to watch both Susijeng and Bryan Adams. In the curves of the main grandstand and in the upper grandstand, the basketball ticket became cheaper.

One thing that the Basketball Association did not know when setting the ticket prices was that the all-time box office magnet of Finnish basketball Lauri Markkanen would be in good condition. Markkanen withdrew from the summer national matches at the beginning of June citing a shoulder injury.

According to Packalén, the Basketball Association did not consider changing the ticket prices after hearing about Markkanen’s injury.

Finland will host the opening group of the European Basketball Championships in the Nokia Arena next year.