Basketball Susijeng’s Icons Ended Their League Career Medal – Shawn Huff Smashes Farewell Speech

Shawn Huff entertained the audience as the pre-bronze ceremonies stretched out.

29.4. 20:33 | Updated 29.4. 20:55

Seagulls – Kataja Basket 84–54

Helsinki Seagulls has won bronze in the basketball league in 2021–22. In the bronze match, Joensuu’s Kataja Basket fell 84-54.

Seagulls managed to lick their wounds in front of their home crowd after losing in the semi-finals to Kauhajoki’s Bear Basket. After the bronze match, the field showed happy expressions, even though the Helsinki team left the season with a gloss in their eyes.

The Bronze Medal was the fourth and second in a row for Seagulls in its club history. The team also won the Finnish Cup for the third time this season.

Seagullsin and the experienced creditors of Susijeng Petteri Koponen34, and Shawn Huff37, ended their club career in Töölö on an emotional Friday night.

Before the match for the party, not only the representatives of Seagulls and Korisliiga but also the first coaches of Koponen and Huff’s careers gave their thanks. Pekka Hartikainen and Tomi Kaminen.

Kaminen, who coached the young Huff, recognized the wide smile of his protector still after decades.

Petteri Koponen and Shawn Huff were awarded with roses and Korisliiga commemorative medals.

“I’ve had the pleasure and happiness of following you from little boy to this day and noticing that you haven’t changed at all. Not only has the length become a little more. You are positive, benevolent and always consider everything. If there were more Shawn Huffs in this world, this would be a pretty damn good place, ”Kaminen said and made Kisahalli explode.

Due to the festivities, the start of the match was delayed by almost 20 minutes. Huff tore humor from the situation in his familiar style when he finally got to the microphone himself.

“It’s about to need a new warm-up here when the speeches take so long,” he hosed.

Huff and Koponen praised their wives Tilda Huffia and Linda Hatakkaa abundantly that, as family men, they were able to pursue a long career abroad.

During his career, Koponen had time touring the main iron series in Italy, Russia, Spain and Germany before returning to Finland for this season.

Koponen (front) and Huff garnered great applause when they entered the arena.

Huff faced in the Greek, Italian, German and French leagues, after which his career ended with a three-year gig at Seagulls.

CEO of Seagulls Aku Perho thanked his veteran players for their decision to come to Finland for the last years of their careers. The importance of the duo as a role model for young players cannot be overemphasized.

Koponen has been selected as the Finnish basketball player of the year eight times and has also been booked as the first Finn in the first round of the NBA league. Huff, on the other hand, is the longtime captain of Susijeng.

When the bronze match itself finally started, the DJ of the Rally Hall played the European song aptly The Final Countdown.

The starting throw went to throw the NBA star Cleveland Cavaliers Lauri Markkanenwho had also arrived to watch the historic match.

Lauri Markkanen sat in the front row with his son Alvar.

Huff collected a whopping 13 points in the match and was the second best scorer on his team Joe Lawson after. Huff also grabbed a handsome seven rebounds and recorded Seagulls ’biggest minutes of play.

Koponen played a little less than his teammate, and he didn’t sink in the farewell match in the best way. Koponen’s balance was recorded as three points, three assists and four points. The medal still made him smile.

Although the club team careers are now over, Koponen and Huff will be training with the national team during the summer and will participate in the European Basketball Championships in September. The careers culminate in that tournament.