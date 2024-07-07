Basketball|Kristian Palotie believes that Susijengi will play for medals in the 2025 EC home games.

Valencia

Finland the men’s national basketball team’s career in the Olympic basketball qualifying tournament in Spain ended late on Saturday night. Susigengi lost in the semi-finals of the tournament to the host country Spain in chapters 74–81.

Despite the loss, the match was great from Finland. The wolf gang made the reigning European champion really tight on his home field, and two minutes before the end the match was tied.

Despite the loss, the match can be said to be one of the best Susijengi has ever played.

“Yes, you can say that, even though Finland has played really tough matches before,” expert Kristian Palotie states.

Match went very much according to the Finnish script. Finland was able to create a game out of the chaos they controlled themselves, kept the intensity high and determined the tempo. Spain was in a bad mood at times. However, it wasn’t quite enough against a rock-hard opponent.

In Palotie’s opinion, Finland could not have done anything better in the big picture.

“It’s hard to come up with something like that. Of course someone’s throw could have been put in and the opponent passed someone. And there were occasional dozing offs, which inevitably always happen when players are human. Not perfect, but a great performance from Finland.”

Mikael Jantunen is one of Susijeng’s leading figures.

Finland played the tournament without its dominant star Lauri from Markka. This meant that solutions had to be found elsewhere. And they were also found on a wide front.

Finland’s number one gun is häre, as expected Mikael Jantunen. In the opening match against the Bahamas, he stood out Edon Maxhuniin the winning game against Poland Alexander Madsen and Finland’s number one score against Spain was a real surprise card Andre Gustavson.

The story of Gustavson, 25, is interesting. The winger, who spent the previous years in the university world in the United States, has not played in recent years because he has suffered from a nasty cycle of injuries. Next season, Gustavson will play in the Korisliiga for Kauhajoki Karhu.

“I like him a lot as a type of player. This type of player who drives to the basket from the platform is a completely new type of player to the team. Long, reaching arms, good composure in time and explosive first steps. He probably currently has the best conditions for the second place since when Sasu Salin sometimes stop.”

The qualifying tournament after, eyes will inevitably turn to next year. The year is huge for the national team, because Finland is playing in the EC home games at Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

The young team played such a strong tournament that it is allowed to expect success from the home tournament. Especially if and when Markkanen is also included.

Andre Gustavson was in top form against Spain.

Palotie doesn’t want to name a ranking that it can be satisfied with because it is so affected by group draws and playoff schedules. However, he expects a lot from the team.

“In the playoffs, a loss to Germany, France, Greece, Serbia or Latvia cannot be considered a disappointment, but a loss to any other team can. Falling against, for example, a mid-level team like Poland would be a big disappointment,” Palotie says.

“It is really difficult to determine the target ranking, but when Markkanen is also involved, Susijeng has a chance to fight for medals.”

Also the team captain Sasu Salin believes that the qualifying tournament laid a good foundation for the important EC tournament.

“The tournament says nothing but good about the team. We have a few more experiences and know what those games require. However, we have guys who haven’t really played international games and national matches. Only good things will come from this.”

of Valencia Spain and the Bahamas will play in the final of the Olympic qualifying tournament. The match will be played on Sunday evening at 21:30. Winner Earns an Olympic berth.