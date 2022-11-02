Basketball | Susijeng’s coach urges self-confidence: “You could list any number of names”

Finland has already secured its place in next year’s World Championships, but the qualifiers are still going on.

Finland has already secured his place in next year’s basketball World Cup, but the World Cup qualifiers continue next week on Friday with an away game against Germany and on Monday, November 14 in Espoo against Estonia.

The head coach Lassi Tuovi on Wednesday published the list of sixteen players for the next two World Cup qualifying games and reminded that the stake in the qualifying games is the best possible ranking position and, with that, the positions in the World Cup group draws.

“One goal has been achieved, now we are looking for the best possible positions. The team will be very motivated, they want to beat Germany in Germany and continue the streak (of seven consecutive World Cup qualifiers). There’s no need to start from different starting points,” Tuovi said at a media conference organized remotely.

Germany took the bronze medals at the European Championships in September, but next week’s World Cup qualifying match will be played without NBA players, which will tax Finland Lauri Markkanen but more men from Germany.

Germany can secure a place in the World Cup by beating Finland.

“Of course, Germany is a different team than at the Games. Now let’s go back to the teams that played in the qualifiers last winter. It is one of the toughest teams in the division,” Tuovi predicts.

Finland the group of sixteen players includes eight men from September’s European Championship team and, according to Tuov, is “a very good mix of race-goers and fresh wind”.

“A very interesting bunch. The frame stays together well, we have continuity and we will continue from where we left off in Berlin. We are building a gaming identity,” Tuovi said.

Starts as captain of the national team Sasu Salinwho is the team’s most experienced and, at 31 years old, also the oldest player.

“He is an exemplary guy who brings his own identity to leadership. I’m looking forward to what Susijengi’s everyday life will be like with him.”

Salin and Markkanen have started their season strongly, and in Tuov’s opinion, the positive traces of the excellent national team summer can be seen in the other national team members as well.

“The fact that we played great matches has helped these players. Overall, quite a lot of our players are in good shape and play with good confidence. Sasu and Lauri are in the headlines, but you could list any number of names. Autumn served for the departure of players to club teams,” said Tuovi.

Markkanen based on the early season, is playing the best NBA season of his career after shining in the European Championships before that.

Tuovi emphasized Markkanen’s self-confidence, presence and body language as signs.

“The role is the most important, he feels that he is trusted. I return to that presence. Laurista can only see the highlights by watching that she doesn’t hesitate but wants to go into situations. Self-confidence is a funny thing, how quickly it changes.”

A return to national team action will do Alex Murphy, 29, who was completely sidelined from the national team last summer and last played in Finland’s shirt in February’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

For this season, Murphy rose from Japan’s second league to the country’s main league.

Susijengi in the World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Estonia:

Perttu Blomgren (SalVi), Daniel Dolenc (Karhu Basket), Shawn Hopkins (Craiova, Romania), Mikael Jantunen (Treviso, Italy), Okko Järvi (Seagulls), Henri Kantonen (Karhu Basket), Aatu Kivimäki (Tübingen, Germany), Alexander Madsen (AEK Athens, Greece), Edon Maxhuni (Crailsheim, Germany), Alex Murphy (Hokkaido, Japan), Topias Palmi (Craiova, Romania), Remu Raitanen (Albacete, Spain), Sasu Salin (Tenerife, Spain), Ilari Seppälä (Saint-Chamond, France), Luukas Vaara (Hagen, Germany), Elias Valtonen (Manresa, Spain).