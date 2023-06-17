Basketball | Susijeng’s attacker was invited to the training camp of the NBA’s best club

The Golden State Warriors have won four of the previous nine NBA championships.

Men’s the winger of the national basketball team Mikael Jantunen, 23, just returned from one of the most memorable training camps of his career. The Finn got a taste of the NBA atmosphere when he visited the Golden State Warriors’ training camp in Oakland, California earlier this week.

In recent years, the Warriors have become the powerhouse of the NBA when it is a superstar Stephen Curry’s winning the championship in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 under the management. The club is estimated to be worth more than 7.5 billion dollars, which is the largest in the entire league.

Jantunen didn’t get to challenge the megastars in a couple of days, but the club’s newest bookings were included.

“Last year’s first-round pick Patrick Baldwin and others (the club’s contract players) were probably part of the summer training. There were a lot of 25-27-year-olds who play in Europe,” he tells STT by phone.

The Helsinki-based Wartti Basket player says that in the US everything was just as big as they always say. This is at least reflected by the fact that Jantunen was flown to Oakland face-to-face, even though his talents could be watched, for example, on videos.

“There are only a few places in Europe that you can even compare to. The training conditions and framework – everything was top notch.”

“There was no vein pulling”

Susijeng’s winger played the previous season in Treviso in Italy’s highest league level. Jantunen collected 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the regular season, and the team finished 11th and did not advance to the playoffs.

The Finn had received an invitation to Oakland through his agent and was happy to go to test his skills.

In his opinion, Jantunen did not succeed in the best possible way, although he is grateful for the experience.

“It wasn’t great, but I managed my own things quite well. There were hardly any places during the two-day camp.”

“There were our own observers and G-League (NBA farm) personnel. I don’t remember exactly who it was, but at least not the head coach.”

An NBA contract must still be a distant dream, because even Jantunen doesn’t know what will happen next.

“My guess is as good as yours. I went there to train, and now other things continue.”