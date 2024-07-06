Basketball | Susijengi is looking for a big surprise against Spain – Finland is eight points down at halftime

Basketball|The national men’s basketball team is two wins away from an Olympic spot. The wolf gang must beat Spain today to keep the Olympic dream alive.

Finland rallied to an incredible 89-88 victory over Poland on Thursday. With the win, Susijengi earned a place in the next games as Poland fell out of the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Susigengi plays in Valencia without Lauri from Markka, but the young men have shown their skills in tough matches. Especially against Poland Miro Little and Mikael Jantunen played brilliantly.

On Saturday evening at 21:30 Finnish time, Spain will face off. The winner advances to the Olympic spot decider against the Bahamas, who defeated Lebanon earlier in the day.

Spain goes into the match as early favorites, but Finland has an excellent success against Poland.

