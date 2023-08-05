Finland beat Lithuania in the preparatory match for the Basketball World Cup on Friday in Tampere.

Lauri Markkanen needed three missed practice shots before he implemented the most effective pattern of the Finnish national basketball team: others out of the way, the ball to Markkanen in his own basket and an irresistible rush from end to end of the court all the way to the opponent’s basket. It gave Markkanen 24 points and Finland an 81–79 victory.

At 79-79, Finland had its last attack six seconds before the end of the match. It ended with Markkanen’s pass, which Mikael Jantunen lifted in.

Markkanen collected his points in 32 minutes with a shooting accuracy of 6/17 and provoked nine mistakes for the Lithuanian players.

Like Finland, Lithuania is preparing for the World Cup starting at the end of August, but without its current number one player from Domantas Sabonwho is not playing in the tournament.

When There are three weeks until the start of the World Cup, there is a tight battle within the national basketball team for the last places in the World Cup lineup.

Jacob Grandison took a step toward the World Cup lineup by scoring 12 points with a flawless shooting game. For Grandison, it was important that he finished the second in the second quarter after a ball screen he used himself. Grandison’s long throw has long been known to be his strength, but the ability to create a scoring position from a ball screen greatly increases his chances of going to the competition plane going to Japan.

Grandison’s maternal grandfather was a physicist, astronomer, professor and Helsinki city councilor Nils Mustel (1931–2004), who in 1987 co-founded Skepsis ry, which promotes critical thinking. Grandison’s mother met Grandison’s American father while studying in the United States.

Instead, the center Federico Federico the playing time was limited to two points and the statistical entries to two errors.

The head coach Lassi Tuovi played a lot of big front rows where Lauri Markkanen played alongside Mikael Jantunen, Olivier Nkamhoua or Alexander Madsen. One of the big men also often brought the ball to the front court.

Gamemaster Miro Little went to pose for the Finnish team photo half an hour before the start of the match, but stayed away from the game as a precaution.

Next on Wednesday of the week, Finland meets Estonia in Espoo.