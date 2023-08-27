Sunday, August 27, 2023
Basketball | Susigengi meets Japan in a very important match – HS follows the match moment by moment

August 27, 2023
Susijengi is looking for its opening victory of the World Championships. In this article, HS follows the match moment by moment.

Finland the national basketball team will meet on Sunday at 15:10 at the Japan World Cup in Okinawa.

From Susijeng’s point of view, it’s about a forced win in terms of getting into the upper continuation group. In addition to that, Finland must beat Germany next Tuesday and possibly by 15 points. If Japan were to surprise Australia, wins over Japan and Germany would be enough for Finland.

