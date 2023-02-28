Basketball | Susigengi lost the final game of the World Cup qualifiers: “Germany got a little too many free throws”

Both Finland and Germany had already secured their place in the World Cup.

Finland–Germany 81–87

Finland the national basketball team ended the World Cup qualifiers with an 81–87 home loss against Germany. Germany, who won bronze at the EC last fall, also sealed their group victory.

Susijengi, who won the first quarter, rose to victory in the last ten minutes before the point king Johannes Voigtmann solved the game.

Voigtmann, who scored 23 points, gave Germany an 83-81 lead 39 seconds before the buzzer and then made four more free throws.

“Maybe there was a small difference in physicality in the second half”, Susijeng’s best scorer Mikael Jantunen summarized in an interview with the Ruutu service.

“We started well, and the second half was good, but there was also a small moment in the third period where Germany could do what they want, and we can’t afford that.”

In Espoo, Germany sank a total of 15 three-pointers out of 24 attempts. The 209-centimeter Voigtmann made five of his seven threes.

Of Susijeng’s 27 triples, only ten sank.

“We fought well, but Germany got a little too many free throws, and that’s where it fell,” Jantunen said.

Jantunen threw the second highest points on the field on Monday night. Jantunen, who bagged 20 points, was behind Germany’s versatile Voigtmann in scoring.

“Confidence is a big part of it. There have been successes in the season and now in these international matches, so it will bear fruit, Jantunen said.

The next most points from Susijeng were those who bagged 16 pins Alex Murphy and Topias Palmi. Also Sasu Salin (10) reached a double digit score.

Jantunen, who plays professionally in Treviso Basket, has had a two-part season in Italy.

“Good moments and quite a lot of bad moments, but before this window we got the game going better again and we are right in the fight for the playoffs,” he said.

Mixed Finland and Germany had already secured their places for the World Championships in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan in August–September.

Slovenia is the third team from the next group to advance to the World Cup.

“It’s great to be able to play those games and challenge yourself against the best players in the world,” said Jantunen.

Helsingin Sanomat and Ruutu are both part of Sanoma.