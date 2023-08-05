Basketball | Susigengi broke the audience record at Nokia Arena

The match between Susijeng and Lithuania was watched by 13,054 spectators at the Nokia Arena.

Finland On Friday, the men’s national basketball team started their preparations for the World Basketball Championships starting at the end of August in the form of matches. The national team called Susijeng met Lithuania at the Nokia Arena.

Finland won the match 81–79.

In the game, the audience record for the Finnish A national team and the Nokia Arena was set. The arena was sold out, there are 13,054 spectators. Susijeng’s previous audience record was from the 2017 EC home games, when there were 12,327 spectators in the Greece game at its best in the Helsinki Arena.

In Tappara and Ilves ice hockey matches, the arena has at its best attracted 13,000 spectators right from the opening games in December 2022.

