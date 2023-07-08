Basketball | Surveillance camera revealed: Britney Spears punched herself in the face – NBA prodigy’s security guard innocent

The pop star claimed Victor Wembanyama’s security guard punched her in Las Vegas. No charges will be filed in the incident.

Las Vegas the material examined by the police proves that the basketball league NBA’s recent number one reservation By Victor Wembanyama Pop star beaten by security guard Britney Spears.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the surveillance camera footage that the police went through. According to a news release from Las Vegas police, no charges will be filed in the incident.

The incident happened in the luxury hotel Aria. 19-year-old Wembanyama is currently in Las Vegas playing in the NBA summer league for his team San Antonio Spurs.

“I went through the surveillance camera footage with our detectives. It showed Britney tapping a Spurs player on the shoulder,” police John Santo told Rolling Stone for the magazine.

The pop star confirmed it earlier on Instagram. He said he wanted to congratulate Wembanyama on his success and tapped him on the shoulder.

This one after Spears’ story differs from Santo’s. Spears claimed a security guard punched her in the face, adding that the hand motion nearly knocked her over.

Singer’s husband Sam Asghar described the incident as violent.

“When he touched the player, the security guard pushes his hand away from the player without making eye contact. It causes Britney to slap herself in the face with her hand,” Santo said.

The case can also be seen in Rolling Stone’s publication in the video, which is acquired by the entertainment website TMZ. In the video shot from behind, you can see how a security guard pushed Spears’ hand away, and the pop star’s own hand appeared to hit her in the face.

The pop star previously said that he hoped for a public apology from the security guard. Rolling Stone could not reach representatives for Spears, Wembanya or the Spurs for comment on the new information related to the case.

French Wembanyama scored nine points in his summer league debut as the Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 76–68.

In addition, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists were recorded in the statistics.

Wembanyama described the NBA on the website his first summer league game as a special moment and considered it an honor to wear the Spurs jersey.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the pitch tonight, but I’ll try to learn for the next games,” he added.