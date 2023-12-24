Basketball | Supporters wear paper bags in shame – a historic 26-game losing streak in the NBA

The Detroit Pistons share the franchise record for consecutive losses in the same season.

Basketball In the NBA, the night before Sunday, the Detroit Pistons suffered their 26th consecutive loss this season, when they lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-126.

Detroit's woes already tie for the series record. The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost as many times in a row in the 2010–11 season and the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013–14 season.

The longest losing streak in the NBA – 28 games – started at the end of the 2014-15 season and ended at the beginning of the next. The 76ers were responsible for that as well.

The Pistons have time to soften their shame. On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday Finnish time, it will face Brooklyn, who will arrive in Detroit as a guest.

A large number of local supporters dressed in paper bags were seen in the stands. American football's NFL team New Orleans Saints' home crowd used it to symbolize their shame in the 1980s, and the custom has since spread across the country.

Sell ​​the club! shouted the Pistons fans at the top of their lungs after the last home game. Entrepreneur Tom Gores bought the Pistons in 2011, after which the team has not won a single playoff game.

The Pistons lived their golden years at the turn of the 80s and 90s, when the “bad boys” brought championships in 1989 and 1990 and bullied rising stars Michael Jordan.

Now it was the Brooklyn Nets' turn to punish the Pistons.

From Detroit an Eastern Conference playoff team was not planned, but hardly anyone saw such bad defeat ingredients.

The best coach of 2022 was hired as the head coach Monty Williamswhose six-year, nearly $80 million contract is the second-highest in the series.

At the booking event, the club got a really valuable first round in 2021. The last two times they have been chosen fifth, so the result can be expected with permission.

First reservation Cade Cunningham is the Pistons' number one star, but if the best player hangs around with averages of 22 points and 7 assists, it's practically impossible to win.

Also second bookings for 2018 and 2020, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman, are part of the Williams crew. Uncut diamonds would therefore be available.

“I'm proud of the way the players fight every night. They don't want to be part of a losing streak like this,” Williams said in a press conference after the latest loss to the Nets.

The Pistons lost in the season opener and managed to win two games in a row before their retirement.

During the course, the loss has been experienced with an average difference of 14 points.