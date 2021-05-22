Basketball | Superstar LeBron James violated NBA interest rate rules in tequila commercials

However, James, representing the Los Angeles Lakers, will not be penalized for violating health and safety protocols.

Sports world one of the brightest superstars LeBron James has violated the basketball league’s NBA health and safety protocol, says sports media ESPN.

Breach is related to the promotion event of the Lobos 1707 tequila brand, which was attended not only by James but also by the actor Michael B. Jordan and musician Drake.

James, 36, has invested in that tequila brand and will not be penalized for his rule violation due to the nature of the event, ESPN says. The event was not considered to increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Ad shootings were held outdoors, and each invitee had to prove either receiving a coronary vaccination or a recent negative corona test result. The incident was still against NBA protocols, the league spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

“The issue has been addressed with the team, as in similar cases around the league,” he added.

James has refused to say whether he has received a coroner vaccination. The event preceded the Los Angeles Lakers ’Wednesday game against the Golden State Warriors.