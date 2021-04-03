Saturday, April 3, 2021
Basketball Superstar Kevin Durant fined NBA $ 50,000 for offensive and derogatory language

by admin
April 3, 2021
World
Durant sent his message to actor Michael Rapaport.

Basketball League The NBA imposed fines of $ 50,000, or about 42,500 euros, on a star player on Friday night To Kevin Durant, the league said On Twitter and on its website.

Durant, representing Brooklyn Nets, was fined for using offensive and derogatory language in messages sent via social media to the actor Michael Rapaportille.

“I’m sorry that people have seen the language I use. That’s not what I want people to see and hear from me, ”Durant told the sports media on Thursday The Athleticin by.

Rapaport released the messages sent by Durant on Tuesday With their Twitter account.

“I get threats and disgusting messages every day, but in my wildest dreams, I didn’t imagine getting one from Kevin Durant. This snake is now threatening me, raising my wife and wanting to fight. Is he supposed to be America’s gold boy, ”Rapaport wrote.

Durant, 32, transferred to Nets in the summer of 2019 with a four-year contract worth $ 164 million, or about 140 million euros.

Durant has won two NBA championships, two Olympic golds and a world championship in Durant. Due to a back injury, the star on the side is waiting to get back to the parquet soon.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said, according to The Athletic, the club had handled the mess internally with Durant.

.
