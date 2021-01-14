Basketball | Superstar James Harden exchanges his Brooklyn jersey for a giant deal

Harden was named NBA Player of the Year in 2018.

Houston A top player in NBA basketball familiar from the Rockets James Harden will switch to Brooklyn Nets as part of a huge player exchange agreement, they say ESPN and Athletic.

Harden, 31, selected as NBA Player of the Year in 2018, will move to his former Oklahoma-era teammate Kevin Durantin chest.

Harden did not leave cheap, as Houston is said to have received several players in substitution. The Houston or Brooklyn teams have not yet officially confirmed the completion of the exchange.

The other players between Harden and Houston are said to be inflamed. Several teammates have complained about Harden’s behavior on the locker room side.