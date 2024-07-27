Basketball | Super promise Miikka Muurinen was left out of the EC home games – now comments on the surprise decision

Basketball|Miikka Muurinen watched Finland’s opening match at the EC home games from the stands.

Basketball the European Championships for men under 18 years of age started on Saturday in Tampere.

Finland’s super promise Miikka Muurinen was supposed to be the biggest star and attraction of the Games. This is clearly Finland’s greatest basketball talent since then Lauri Markkanen and one of the best in his age group in the whole world.

Muurinen, 17, arrived at the Hakametsä ice rink when Finland faced Lithuania in its opening match. However, instead of playing games, he was there in civilian clothes.

Muurinen, who also served as the advertising face of the games, was quietly left out of the competition team. The information came with the fewest votes and was officially announced only on the eve of the Games, when the official lineups were announced.

“It’s been a tough summer here. Now the body is in such condition that I can’t really pull,” Muurinen explained his decision.

“And then the hell happened over there in the Yankees. This is how we decided that nothing worse would happen.”

After last week’s hard blow, Muurinen still played in the final of the same Peach Jam tournament on Sunday. He led the NBA star by Bradley Beal to the victory of the team that carried the name by scoring 21 points, the most in the entire game.

“That final had to be played”, Muurinen assured.

Muurinen says that he thought about withdrawing from the European Championships with his family and agent. His parents Jenni Laaksonen and Kimmo Muurinen are both former national team players.

“The decision was difficult. Of course I would have liked to play.”

“After the Peach Jam tournament, we thought about it. After coming to Finland, I looked for a couple of days, which is the feeling, and I felt like I can’t do it now.”

For many the opportunity to play in prestigious competitions may come up once in a career, if even that.

However, for Muurinen, the next home games will probably be a year from now. At that time, one of the groups of the adult European Championship is being played in the Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Muurinen had time to get a taste of what was to come in June, when Finland faced Latvia in the Nokia Arena. The 17-year-old, who played only his second A national match, was the most followed figure of the evening.

“The fans were great, it felt good. Of course, I’m aiming for a place in the European Championships”, stated Muurinen.

Before that, he will play high school games in the United States next season. After the recent moves, Muurinen is being followed by practically all the big and famous basketball universities in the country, such as Duke and Kentucky.

“I’ve had some time to think about them, but not terribly much. However, there is still so much time to make a choice”, stated Muurinen.