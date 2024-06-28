Basketball | Super promise Miikka Muurinen, 17, went wild in the Nokia arena – “I’ve never experienced anything like that before”

Basketball|Miikka Muurinen, 17, shrugged in the Nokia Arena. Finland won the general practice of the Olympic qualifiers.

Finland the national men’s basketball team served its classic show in the Nokia Arena on Friday. A match where a clear lead turns into a thrilling drama in the final moments. In the position of a contender for a tough fight and as an undermanned man.

It was enough for Finland’s victory in the general practice for the basketball Olympic qualifiers that await next week. Susigengi defeated Latvia in the Nokia Arena with a score of 90–84 (42–38). Finland’s lead was 18 points in the third quarter.

Latvia has been a very tough group in recent years, even without the recent NBA champion of the Boston Celtics Kristaps Porziņģia. The country won the World Cup last year, is sixth in the world rankings and has won 17 of its last 20 prestigious tournament and qualifying games. Reflecting on this, the NBA man by Dāvis Bertāns (10 points) and knocking down the partners was a tough performance from Finland.

Especially when you consider that Finland played without its three best players Lauri from Markka, Mikael Jantus and Sasu Salinia. Jantunen fell frighteningly to the floor in the second quarter after being hit in the jaw.

“At least there has been no bad news yet. I hope this was just an additional rest for ‘Micke'”, Finland’s head coach Lassi Tuovi told.

Oliver Nkamhoua (left) was the scorer of the entire match with 21 points.

Finland will enter the Olympic qualifiers as huge underdogs, having to knock off the Bahamas, Poland and most likely Spain to get their plane tickets to Paris, but with a performance like the one we saw, anything is possible.

“Everyone has to pick themselves up when the players drop. We have enough quality. When we play at such a high tempo, it solves many of the problems in our lineup. If we fix a few defensive things, we’ll be pretty good”, Alexander Madsen evaluate.

The worst situation of the evening was seen in the third quarter. Miikka MuurinenFinland’s biggest basketball promise since Markkanen, showed that the talk about the talent of the second-generation national team player is not made up of wind.

Muurinen, 17, defended Latvia alone Kristers Zoriks and Bertāns’ superior attack. When Zoriks offered alley op -pass to Bertāns, who earns an annual salary of 16 million dollars in the Charlotte Hornets, Muurinen rose into the air and bluntly hit the ball into the stands.

The 6,918 spectators at the Nokia Arena erupted into screams, even though the 210-centimeter Muurinen was whistled for a foul.

“I didn’t think about anything at all. Can’t cancel. I think I hit the ball,” Muurinen mumbled in the Nokia Arena’s umbilical ring.

“I have never experienced such an adrenaline moment before. I acknowledged a little to Bertāns, but nothing more than that.”