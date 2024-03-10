Basketball | Still playing without Markkas, Utah lost to Denver in an away game

Lauri Markkanen was already on the sidelines for the third match due to his thigh injury.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz lost to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets 121-142 in an away game.

Utah's Finnish star Lauri Markkanen was already on the sidelines for the third game due to a thigh injury.

Denver's was the most effective in the match Jamal Murray with 37 points. Utah's power player was Keyonte George with 29 points.

Of Utah's last 12 games, only two have ended in a Jazz win.