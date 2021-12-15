Basketball | Stephen Curry is the new king of the NBA’s three-point baskets

Curry broke Ray Allen’s all-time three-point basket NBA record on Tuesday night.

Basketball NBA team Golden State Warriors star player Stephen Curry moved to history on Tuesday night Ray Allen an all-time three-point basket NBA record. The Warriors met the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry sidelined Allen’s 2,973 basket record in the first minutes of the first quarter of the match. The historic basket, 2,974, was born with 7 minutes and 33 seconds left in the first episode.

After the basket, the match was paused as the teammates enthusiastically celebrated. New York audiences were also raging about the record basket.

“This is greatness,” the Warriors player Draymond Green shouted directly in front of the photographers.

Curry himself hugged the Warriors coach Steve Kerriä, who recovered the basketball used in the record throw.

The match in a halftime interview, Curry said the situation went into emotion more than he expected.

“The reaction from the fans was beautiful to hear, to see my teammates, to see my father – it was just an amazing moment.”

Curry needed a record 789 matches. Allen went to his own record in 1,300 matches.

In the end, Curry scored five three-point baskets in the match, so the record is now recorded at 2,977. The Warriors won the match 105-96.