American basketball champion Brittney Grinersentenced in Russia nine years afterand prisonis being transferred to an unidentified penal colony, her lawyers said Wednesday, an incommunicado journey that could last a long time.

(Read here: Brittney Griner, imprisoned basketball player in Russia, takes a cheap shot)

The 32-year-old athlete was convicted in August of “drug trafficking.” Her supporters denounce an unfounded and political decision in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine, with a view to a possible exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Washington.

(Also See: US, Russia To Talk About Prisoners After Griner Conviction)

In a statement, his lawyers said Griner had left his pre-trial detention center near Moscow on November 4 and was now “on his way to a penal colony.”

In Russia, these transfers, often to isolated locations, can last several days, sometimes even weeks. Prisoners normally travel on special trains through the vast Russian territory, stopping at different prisons, with no possibility of communication.

Family members of detainees are often not informed of the place of detention until they reach their final destination. Griner’s Lawyers they have “no information on his exact whereabouts”.

The president of United States, Joe Biden, asked Moscow to “improve the treatment and conditions that it may be forced to endure” in the colony, said White House spokeswoman Karin Jean Pierre. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described her transfer as “another injustice on top of her unjust detention.”

Britney Griner, American basketball player detained in Russia. Photo: Instagram: @brittneyyevettegriner

Significant offer from the United States

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport in possession of a vaporizer containing a cannabis-based liquid. He admitted the crime, but claimed that he had mistakenly brought the substance, which he uses legally in the United States as a pain reliever.

The Russian court was not lenient and sentenced her in August to nine years in prison. The women’s basketball star used to go to Russia to play during the offseason in her country, a common practice for players in the American women’s basketball league, who tend to make a better living abroad than in the United States.

During the trial, her team from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg pleaded for her, but to no avail. On October 25, her appeal was rejected, paving the way for her transfer to a penal colony.

The case of the athlete charged geopolitical importance in the context of the crisis between Moscow and Washington over the offensive in Ukraine. Other US citizens are jailed in Russia and their government is also seeking their release.

The United States repeatedly said it had made a “significant offer” to Russia for the release of Griner and another US detainee, former military officer Paul Whelan.

Whelan’s family regularly denounces his conditions of detention in a colony in Mordovia. They claim that he is deliberately deprived of sleep and that he is unable to receive the medical attention he needs.

There are regular reports of mass torture and rape in Russian penal colonies inherited from the Soviet concentration camp system. According to Russian diplomatic sources, a possible prisoner swap could implicate Griner and a Russian arms dealer held in the United States, Viktor But, who is serving a 25-year sentence.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP