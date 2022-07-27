This Wednesday the saga of the Brittney Griner case continued, an American professional basketball player arrested in Moscow in February for possession of cannabis, and now a bargaining chip between Russia and the United States. During her trial, she claimed to have mistakenly smuggled medical cannabis into Russia and never intended to smuggle drugs.

Brittney Griner appeared during a new hearing at the court in Khimki, near Moscow, where she has been on trial since the beginning of July. Griner spent six months in jail after being detained at Moscow airport in February for possession of a cannabis vaporizer that she says was prescribed by a doctor.

“I had no idea, nor did I plan to introduce banned substances into Russia,” the American professional basketball player said Wednesday. Griner explained that she did not take it with her on purpose before leaving for that country.

“I still don’t understand how it ended up in my bag. I had no intention of breaking Russian law (…) If I have to speculate on how it ended up in my bag, I would say it was because I was in a hurry to do my things,” said the famous athlete. .

Brittney Griner explained that she uses medical cannabis legally in the United States to relieve multiple physical “pains” related to her basketball practice.

American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 27, 2022. © REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The 31-year-old basketball player planned to travel to the Urals to play for the Yekaterinburg team. On February 17, while passing through the security checkpoint at Moscow’s international airport, Russian customs officials discovered several electronic cigarette cartridges containing hashish oil, legalized in several US states, in his luggage. The Prosecutor’s Office then opened a criminal case for drug trafficking.

Griner said he did not follow US authorities’ recommendations not to travel to Russia at the time, as he did not want to “disappoint” his team in Russia.

On July 7, the two-time Olympic champion pleaded guilty to all charges against her at another hearing, while stressing the absence of “intention”. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Russian pressure mechanism amid growing tensions with the West

The case comes against a background of growing tensions over the war in Ukraine, with the implementation of strong Western sanctions against Russia. Moscow has been accused of using Griner as a pressure mechanism on the United States, it could even be used for a future prisoner exchange.

This Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington had made an important offer to Russia to release US citizens detained in the country. The United States is doing everything it can to free Griner, but also Paul Whelan, a former US Marine sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage charges, which he also denies.

A mural of Brittney Griner and other American hostages around the world, created by the Bring Our Families Home campaign, is seen in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, the United States, July 20, 2022. © REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Blinken said that he will meet by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in the coming days to try to solve these cases. It would be the first such conversation between the two diplomats since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

“Weeks ago there was a substantial proposal on the table to facilitate his release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly about that proposal. And I will use the conversation to follow up personally and hopefully it will lead us to a resolution,” Blinken said.

Although he declined to say what the United States was offering in return, US network CNN reported that Washington was willing to trade Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

President Joe Biden was accused of not acting enough to free prisoners. According to the White House, Biden instructed his national security team to seek all avenues to bring Griner and Whelan home safely.

With AFP and Reuters