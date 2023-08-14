Basketball | Spain’s cheeky trick still annoys Henrik Dettmann – “I always resent this for everyone”

China strengthened his national basketball team right on the eve of the World Cup tournament by giving an NBA player To Kyle Anderson country’s citizenship.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ 29-year-old Anderson was born in New York and spent his childhood in New Jersey. His connection to China is that his great-grandfather is Chinese.

“Anderson’s case is very obscure in the current world political situation. It hasn’t been decided in China at a very low level of officialdom”, head of the coaching of the Finnish national team Henrik Dettmann says.

According to the rules of the international basketball federation FIBA, one player who has obtained the country’s citizenship after turning 16 can play in the national team at a time.

When it comes to athletes, different countries have very different practices regarding what is required to get a country’s passport and how quickly the process can proceed.

Dettmann opposes rapid nationalizations. The real world and moral values ​​don’t always meet even in basketball, he states.

According to Dettmann, the worst scenario with rapid nationalization is that national team sports become interstate club team competitions.

“A positive image is sought through sports, and governments finance it.”

Dettmann was himself first involved with rapid nationalizations of basketball as the head coach of the German national team at the turn of the millennium.

“I resisted even then, and it left eternal scars between me and the management of the German national team.”

As head coach of the Finnish national team, Dettmann came across the same phenomenon several times.

In the qualifiers for the 2011 EC tournament, Finland twice faced Montenegro, whose team was played by a naturalized, born in the United States Omar Cook.

“When Cook was asked what he likes about Montenegro, he replied that he has never been to the country. It is unlikely that he was compensated in Montenegrin currency.”

In last summer’s European Championship final tournament, Spain had granted instant citizenship to the American For Lorenzo Brown.

The team’s number one defender Ricky Rubio was injured, and Spain’s head coach Sergio Scariolo remembered Brown.

Scariolo had previously coached Brown as an assistant coach of the NBA team Toronto Raptors.

Brown had never lived in Spain, has no roots in Spain and has never played for a Spanish team. Before the European Championship, Croatia was also going to give Brown citizenship.

“I always resent this for all Spaniards. It’s a shame if you have to resort to such a trick to be able to beat Finland, says Dettmann.

In the EC tournament, Spain beat Finland in the quarter-finals 100–90. In the end, Spain won the entire EC tournament.

Henrik Dettmann is critical of basketball countries that distribute express passes.

Women’s on the basketball side, even the superstars of the sport have exchanged representation rights.

Six-time WNBA All-Star, current head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammonia was not selected for the US team for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

However, Hammon wanted to experience the Olympics, and he changed his right to represent the Russian team.

At that time, Hammon had played for a few seasons during the WNBA break in the CSKA Moscow team. Citizenship was arranged quickly.

In the end, Hammon won bronze in Beijing with Russia, and a year later silver at the EC.

Hammon also played for the Russian team at the London Olympics in 2012.

In Finland, things have gone through values ​​other than sports success, says Dettmann.

National team players born and raised elsewhere have met all citizenship requirements.

The three sons of Murphy’s brothers are Finnish by birth on their mother’s side. Born in the Bronx, New York Jamar Wilson got Finnish citizenship after living in Finland for years before that and after passing the required language test.

“Finnish citizenship and representing the national team were big things for Wilson in terms of his own identity. Before the first national team presentation, Jammu recited the words of our country’s song in the dressing room.”

“ “There is a tacit agreement at the organizational level that the number of nationalized players will be kept together.”

NBA star Drew Gooden Dettmann ei, on the other hand, qualified for Susijeng, because he doubted his commitment to the team. Gooden’s mother is Finnish.

Those who defend Fiba’s current rule justify their position by saying that the rule helps weaker countries to be more competitive.

Dettmann mentions Bosnia and Herzegovina as an example from the women’s basketball side.

The country did not have much success until 2021, when it was fifth in the European Championships. In those games, the Bosnian team included the 2021 WNBA MVP player Jonquel Jones. Jones was the overwhelming number one in the EC tournament in points and rebounds.

Fiba tries to be neutral with the regulation, says Dettmann.

“The union supports individual countries. At the same time, it’s trying to make sure this doesn’t become a virus, and everyone would have instant naturalized players. There is a tacit agreement at the organizational level that the number of nationalized players will be kept together.”

Thing is legally complex, and when the lawyers start handling the matter, it may be that the number of nationalized players will not be limited to just one in the future, says Dettmann.

“If two players have obtained the country’s citizenship and only one can be in the team, then they end up in an unequal position. If the problem is turned into a dispute between lawyers, the fear is that national team sports will lose this battle once and for all.”