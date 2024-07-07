Basketball|The teams for the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics are just about clear.

Valencia

Spain–Bahamas 86–78

Basketball reigning European champions Spain qualified for the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics. Spain won the qualifying tournament it hosted in Valencia, which also included Finland.

Susijeng’s journey was interrupted in the semi-finals, where Spain was stronger with 81–74 points.

Spain’s top scorer is the back who threw 18 points Lorenzo Brown, but above all the team succeeded as an even front. A total of four players reached double-digit points.

Match started evenly, but in the second quarter Spain started to steadily increase the gap. Spain went into the break with a 42–34 lead.

In the second half, the difference was evenly spread around ten points on both sides, but the Bahamas could not get a proper tight phase.

As usual, the Bahamas relied largely on its tough NBA trio. Deandre Ayton (17 points), Buddy Hield (19) and Eric Gordon (15) guaranteed a guaranteed result, but the background support remained low. Spain was the stronger team and pulled away on a wide front.

Finland faced the Bahamas in their opening match of the group stage and lost that time with 85–96 points.

Basketball there were four Olympic tournaments going on at the same time. In addition to Spain, Brazil and Greece secured their Olympic places on Sunday.

Brazil beat Latvia 94–69 in their own final at the Riga tournament. The result was a big disappointment for the home crowd, as expectations were high in Latvia. In the finals of the Athens tournament, Greece beat Croatia by 80–69.

The last men’s basketball Olympic spot will be decided between Sunday and Monday night between Lithuania and Puerto Rico. The venue for this tournament is San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.