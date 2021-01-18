No Result
Basketball Skillful crochet and two handsome donuts crowned Lauri Markkanen's best evening of the season – the compilation shows the best pieces

January 18, 2021
Markkanen was his team’s best scorer in the Dallas victory.

Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen made its best points in the early season when the Bulls sought a really important away win from Dallas Maverick on the numbers 117-101 on Sunday.

Markkanen scored 29 points and took ten rebounds.

The set included many handsome performances and successes from difficult positions. Game throws sank 10/19 and three-point attempts 2/7. On the free throw line, the balance was 7/8.

Markkanen also got to enjoy a couple of times and hit the ball down.

.

