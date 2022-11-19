Basketball | Seventh win in a row for Karhu Basket, Honka continues as jumbo

Four matches were played in the Korisliiga on Saturday.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket stretched the men’s Korisliiga autumn’s longest winning streak to seven games when it beat Kataja Basket 81–71 in Joensuu.

Karhu Basket took a 16-point lead in the second period, but Kataja narrowed the halftime gap to four and held the lead in the third period. The turning point came in the fourth period, when Kataja’s nine-point lead turned into a seven-point away advantage with Karhu Basket’s three-minute 16–0 win.

“We got off to a good start when the defense worked. The second and third periods were Katajan’s, but our 16–0 run in the fourth period showed that we have tenacity when we need to win,” said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies decisive moments of the match.

Daniel Dolenc built the away victory with 17 points. Galin Smith scored 19 points for Kataja.

Tapiolan Honka stuck even more closely at the bottom of the league table, when Kouvot claimed a 96–80 victory over Espoo.

Kouvot dominated the game and took a 17-point lead in the second quarter. Honka got within two points at the beginning of the fourth period, but couldn’t get past when Kouvot took the last ten 26–15.

Austin Butler was Kouvoi’s most effective with 20 points. Tuukka Kotti gave Honga 22 points.

BC Nokia continued its winning away games in Pirkanmaa’s local game, when it beat Pyrinnö in Tampere 77–72.

BC Nokia dominated the first period, but Pyrintö leveled at halftime. The third period and the fourth continued with the home team leading until BC Nokia emerged victorious after spending the last minutes 13–4.

Perrion’s Callanders scored 18 points for BC Nokia and Tomas Pihlajamäki Purinno 19.

Salon Vilpas won its third consecutive victory in its home game, when it continued Lahti Basketball’s downward spiral with a score of 110–65. The biggest difference of 45 points in the autumn of the league resulted in Lahti’s fifth consecutive defeat.

Vilpas already determined the course of the game with a 34–13 win in the first period. Before halftime, Lahti was within six points, but the game broke again in the third period. Vilpas won the period 28–7 and increased the difference to around 30 points.

Isaiah Crawley collected 21 points for Vilppaa. Devon Thomas became Lahti’s most efficient with 12 points.