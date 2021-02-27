Basketball Series leader Seagulls knocked out in the opening season, defended “harmoniously” – Jamar Wilson’s absence has driven Joensuu into a difficult gap

With a good start, the people of Helsinki hit Joensuu Kataja 80-62.

Seagulls showed a momentary sharp tune on his home floor two weeks before the opening round of the Basketball League playoffs. The people of Helsinki hit Joensuu Kataja 80-62 (45-28) with a good start.

Seagulls quickly depressed Juniper with an accurate defense. It forced guests into ball losses and passes.

“Seagulls defended harmoniously and well,” admitted Kataja’s head coach Petri Virtanen.

The home team rotted the princely lead 23-7 in the opening quarter and later went on a 23-point run (41-18).

Seagulls ’peak tendency didn’t last without dips when victory already seemed certain. The home team won the second period by a point (22-21), lost the third by two points (17-19) and won the fourth by three points (18-15).

“Our defense played great. We got their quick attacks pretty much off, phenomenally good to keep the people of Joensuu at 62 points, ”said Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

Seagulls took the 28th consecutive home win in the league. The people of Helsinki experienced their only loss of the current season in Kauhajoki a month earlier.

“Victory is victory, and we won. Joensuu showed professionalism by rising well after the opening quarter, ”said Seagulls Porter Troupe.

Series tip Seagulls have a firm grip on winning the regular season. Joensuu battles for last place in the playoffs for eight teams.

In the November away game, Seagulls got strong against Juniper. The people of Helsinki took a meager victory of 102-101. In the match, Seagulls’ Antti Kanervo set a record point for the season: 33.

On Saturday in the Race Hall, Seagulls bagged points on a flat front, with those coming from the bench collecting 29 points. Kanervo ‘s catch was the best of the team again: 14.

Seagulls returned to the league parquet after 17 noon days. During the break, the team sharply patterned without Shawn Huffia.

Huff returned home from a successful national team trip early in the week and was immediately ready for the field. Huff’s catch was six surfaces and four rebounds.

Juniper’s top player Jamar Wilson was on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in early February. The skipper of his team is hoped to recover before the league playoffs starting on March 13th.

Juniper the game has not been the same. The absence of the team’s eater tooth, pinpoint, and mental leader may mean escaping the playoffs. Juniper suffered his fifth loss to the tube on Saturday.

Seagulls perpetual Timo Heinonen, 39, made a continuation agreement model 1 + 1 earlier this week. The most experienced player in the league, the Vantaa Pussihukkie breeder, will start the 23rd season in the main series in the autumn.

Saturday’s match was winger for Heinonen 877th in the main series. The second in the Republic in terms of the number of league games is the backman who currently represents BC Nokia Antero Lehto, with 794 matches.

In addition to Heinonen, Huff and Kanervo have an agreement for the next season with more than thirty guards from Seagulls. Team skipper Tuukka Kotin the situation is open.

The Seagulls have three games out of the regular season without playing. The Helsinki residents will meet Vilppa and Korihait as guests and in the final round on March 9 in a home match in Vilpaa.