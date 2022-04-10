Basketball | Serbian basketball fans fiercely showed their support for Russia

Belgrade’s Red Star said a week ago it didn’t want to politicize its matches.

Political statements have increased at sporting events over the past month, and most of them support Ukraine’s fight in the war of aggression launched by Russia.

There is little support for Russia, but the exception is the Serbian basketball team Red Star in Belgrade.

The team drew a lot of negative attention already a week ago when the players refused to support the blue-yellow sheet that read “Stop the War” in a match played in Lithuania.

Now the support and supporters of the Red Star in Belgrade have exacerbated it.

Supporters protested against NATO and the European Union in the Euroleague match against Turkey’s Anadolu Ephesus. Fans shouted at Russia in the choir and waved a flag against the EU and NATO.

Some supporters also introduced shirts adorning the letter Z. The letter Z has become a symbol supporting Russia’s military action.

Representatives of the Red Star explained the first case, arguing that the club did not want to “politicize”.

However, there was nothing left of this position as anti-NATO and anti-EU flags fluttered, covering much of the second body in front of the official TV broadcast.

He was the first in Finland to report on the behavior of fans MTV News.