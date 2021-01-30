Basketball Seagulls will advance to the Finnish men’s basketball final again

In the final, Seagulls will face Tampereen Pyrinto.

Helsinki On Saturday, Seagulls took a sovereign victory in the men’s basketball semi-finals of the Finnish Cup in the same spirit as Pyrinto Tre the night before. The home team Seagulls advanced with a 93-68 win over BC Nokia.

Seagulls ’game showed an efficient split of the ball, with as many as six of the team’s players reaching double-digit points. The largest balance was collected Wayne Martin Jr. At 15. The other player who reached the double-digit category was a winger Shawn Huff, which scored 11 points.

On the Nokia side were the toughest scorers Daeshon Francis With 20 and Matias Ojala 18 markings.

Seagulls will face Pyrinto in the Finnish Cup final on February 13.