Basketball | Seagulls took the second mortgage to the semifinals

Salon Vilpas also won for the second time.

Helsinki Seagulls took their second win in the men’s Basketball League quarterfinals when it claimed a 86-81 win from Cobra in Lapua.

Salon Vilpas also claimed his second victory in Lahti Basketball with 99–97 points.

Lapua played half the game evenly, but Seagulls dominated the other half. Cobrie’s letter carried the end result to five points.

Wayne Martin made Seagulls 19 and Kendale McCullum 17 points. Cobrista Jordan Loveridge infected 27 and Justin Pierce 13 points.

In Lahti the game progressed in a rare dichotomy when Vilpas escaped to lead 21-5 in the first quarter. After that, Lahti took the next 24-2 minutes and rose to the front.

The second half also saw two different rushes, when Lahti first escaped to lead by 15 points in the third period, but Vilpas rose ten points ahead in the fourth period. The final letter of the bay took it a point to two points in the last seconds.

“What a fierce struggle where we went up and down. We found work horses at the time of the solution, we also got the ball moving better and we started to defend the whole field, ”summed up Vilppaa’s head coach. Sami Toiviainen.

Juho Nenonen threw 20 and to Vilppa Mikko Koivisto 19 points. From the bay Nijal Pearson bagged 30 and Wayne McCullough 25 surfaces.