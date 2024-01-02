Basketball | Seagulls took a valuable revenge – KTP-Basket's strong start melted away

Seagulls took revenge from KTP-Basket in their home hall.

Men's The basketball league's reigning champion Helsinki Seagulls canceled their only loss of the season when they beat KTP-Basket 101–88 in their home game.

The Seagulls' only loss so far came in October in Kotka, where the game ended with a five-point home win.

The victory was the thirteenth in a row for the Seagulls. KTP, on the other hand, is going downhill, with its fourth consecutive loss.

In Kisahalli, KTP took the game into the second quarter, until the Seagulls' 13–2 win turned the tide. KTP managed to take the lead at halftime and held steady in the third period as well, but in the last ten the Seagulls gradually increased the difference to a decisive one.

“This wasn't our best game. Kotka made incredibly easy baskets at the beginning and shot nicely later on. It's not always easy to get into the game, and after our recent hard game against the Bears, it was understandable,” said the Seagulls coach Vesa Vertio In Ruuttu's TV interview.

Mar'Qualen Grant and Chuba Ohms formed the Seagulls' power pair with 24 and 22 points. Roydell Brown scored 19 points for KTP.

BC Nokia broke Salo Vilppa's winning streak that started after the Christmas break, when the game ended with an away win in Salo 88–79.

BC Nokia accelerated the game with a 12–0 start and did not give up its lead at any point after that. The difference grew to 16 points at its largest, but Vilpas was aching to close by six points at the end.

Both Gach became number one in BC Nokia again with 25 points. Out of spite Tyree Eady scored 18 points.

Tampere Purintö lost their first six away games of the season, but now took their third consecutive away win when Kouvot was defeated by 80–74.

Pyrintö dominated the game, and at best ran away to a 21-point lead. In the last minute, Kouvo's kiri took only two points, after which Pyrintö scored the last four points.

Jordan Ngatai collected 17 points for Pyrinno. Thomas Gipson was again Kouvoi's most effective with 18 points.