Basketball | Seagulls suffered their ugliest loss of the season in Kotka

Helsinki Seagulls lost their second match in the pipeline.

Five Helsinki Seagulls, which won their previous away game in the men’s basketball league, clearly lost in Kotka on Tuesday, when KTP-Basket made the biggest loss of the season so far with their 96–80 victory.

In his previous home game, Seagulls succumbed to weak basketball and was left with 54 points. Now in Kotka, the defense failed, when almost a hundred points were hit in the basket of Helsinki residents for the first time this season.

After the first few minutes, the game of the second and Nelonen at the top of the league table advanced in the home lead, which increased to 21 points at the end of the third period. Seagulls didn’t get a decent gear in the last ten.

“The game progressed according to our tactics when we were aggressive in both attack and defense. We had a little oversize, which allowed us to run the basket properly and control the basket bases, ”smiled the eagle coach. Roope Mäkelä.

Roydell Brown threw the winners 17 points and Topias Kuukkanen 15. Seagulls was the most powerful Shawn Huff 14 points.