Basketball | Seagulls peck Lahti got the juices flowing – the duel between the baskets turned into limbo

The Seagulls rumbled and the expected duel froze.

Seagulls and the most interesting setting of the meeting between Lahti was built by the duo Lake Okko–Erik Sajantila around the Töölö Kisahalli in the evening.

Opposite were two of the toughest Finnish point guards in the domestic basketball series.

Before the match, Sajantila very rarely led the points market, and Järvi is also swinging very high.

Seagulls the superiority of the beginning was to wipe everything out, when the home team outright rolled over Lahti 105–74.

By the break, nothing had happened in the duel. Järvi ended up with zero points, and Sajantila, after numerous misses, only got four. In the end, Järvi got six points.

The big encounter was far from expected. The tension shifted to whether Sajantila will keep his place at the top of the stock market.

16 points were needed to stay in first place, and Sajantila was left with 15 points. Three consecutive misses at the end pushed Kataja to the top spot Nike for Sibande.

Quick-footed Lassi Nikkarinen guarded Sajantila with such vigor that there were no free throws to be found.

If Nikkarinen didn't stick to Sajantila's skin, he took on the task Ricky Waxlax brought by someone else. The guard changed and the easy baskets were completely taken out of the discount sale.

Sajantila, 22, started the season at a breathtaking pace. 49 points hit the board against Loimaa Bisons, and the high-number balances followed each other. The average rose to 23.3 before facing the Seagulls.

It is rare that a Finnish player led the Korisliiga points market for a long time. It would be even rarer to win the basketball championship.

Tapio Sten took first place in the points statistics in the season 1979–1980, when Erik Sajantila's father Martti Sajantila chased the same baskets in Playhonga in Espoo.