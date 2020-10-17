Basketball | Seagulls held BC behind Nokia

Shawn Huff scored 28 points.

BC Nokia – Seagulls 74–80 (31–37)

Helsinki Seagulls also won their second game of the season in the Basketball League. Seagulls won the BC Nokia away game with a score of 80-74.

Seagulls ’most powerful player on Saturday was Shawn Huff. A veteran who played more than 38 minutes knocked 28 points.

Nokia employees were still in the tie 65-65 in the closing quarter. After that, Seagulls rose to the front and held their ground until the end.

The Seagulls season will continue next Wednesday, when Kouvola’s Kouvot will meet in the home match.