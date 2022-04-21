Basketball | Seagulls has its back against the wall: The final place in the Basketball League is next to a break for Bear Basket

Karhu Basket leads the semi-finals with 3-1.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket rose to victory in the men’s basketball league finals when it took an convincing 84-60 away win from Helsinki Seagulls in the fourth semi-final match.

Karhu Basket, who won the upper sequel, will lead the semi-finals 3-1 and can grab the decisive fourth win in Sunday’s home game.

Seagulls stayed on the Bear’s ride in the first quarter, but after that, the team lost focus on the home baskets. Bear Basket’s victory matured at the start of the fourth period as the gap tore to 21 points.

“The biggest difference from the previous game was what the workload Seagulls now had to do to get to the throws where it hit poorly. Usually they inject those throws in, so our defense wasn’t that hard, ”said Karhu Basket’s coach. Janne Koskimies.

Lee Skinner threw Bear Basket 17 points and Henri Kantonen mixed Eero Innamaa 14. The players who built the previous away victory from Seagulls were now left in small scores, with the top 12 being the men on the surface Shawn Huff, Joe Lawson and Zaccheus Darko-Kelly.