Basketball Seagulls flew away in a basketball league bronze match: “Match of two disappointed teams”

The people of Helsinki scored 60 points in threes.

Seagulls – Pyrinth 84-65

Seagullsin the season ended with a crushing final show at the deserved bronze festival in the Race Hall. The Helsinki residents, who championed in the regular season, knocked out Tampereen Pyrinto 84–65 (41–43) in their final game of the season.

“A match between two disappointed teams. Neither defended in the first half and we hit better in the second. No wonder, ”thought Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

Seagulls organized a long throw party. The home team won the three-surface throws with 60-24 points. Seagulls’ tonight was Timo Heinonen (18) and Pyrinth number one Brady Skeens (12).

The bronze match was played in a one-off style. The feeling of the evening was brought about by the fact that the match was the end of two stories, as no more teams can be seen on the parquet with the same line-up.

Bronze was a disappointment to the regular season winner Seagulls. The Helsinki club, founded in 2013, previously had a bronze medal in 2017 and 2018. The Finnish Cup club won in 2020 and 2021.

A basketball party was expected from the bronze game of Seagulls, number one in the regular season, and Pyrinto, second. The goal was the best points team in the regular season (average 98.73 / match), Seagulls pocketed the third most (average 92.95).

The throw-in took place on Thursday during the opening season of the game. The throwing space was found with reasonable hit accuracy.

Before the break, the three-point throwing attempts were 26–19 for Seagulls, from which it battled a 33–18 point win. However, the break lead was 43–41 for Pyrinnö.

In the third period, Seagulls won 27-16 and turned the game into the lead 68-59. The closing period saw the Pyrinto bypass parade. In the last ten, Seagulls crushed Pyrinth 16–6.

Seagullsin for veterans Tuukka Kotille and To Timo Heinonen The Finnish championship is still a dream. The home, 40, has silver and three bronzes, Heinonen, 39, has three silver and six bronzes.

“I’ve been three times in the past the bronze game. I know these are not easy places, ”Kotti emphasized and lightened the atmosphere.

“I would have liked to end the match on my first donkey of the season, but in the end I was benched.”

The mystery is what a collision for Seagulls’ championship dreams was Max Besselin, 18, head output. Besselink, who was in the Susijeng camp, returned in February to seek responsibility for the game in the divider’s HNMKY.

“We need to chew more carefully. I will come out later with my report. I’m disappointed we did not achieve our goal, and I take a big part of myself, “summed Seagulls head coach of the Valley of the season.

Seagullsin The top quartet of Finnish players has an agreement for next season. Home, Heinosen, Shawn Huffin and Antti Kanervon in addition, continue at least Sakari Laakso, Emil Skyttä and Sami Tahvanainen.

Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso has a three-season extension contract. Assistant Coach Vesa Vertion the contract is model 2 + 1.

Of the Seagulls ’season, the alien five were the most successful Kendale McCullum and Wayne Martin.

In the regular season, Seagulls won their match against Pyrintö: 99-95 at home in February and 100-79 away in October.

Seagulls won Pyrinnino 97–95 in the Finnish Cup final. In the February match, Seagulls had 50 three-point throws, which is the Finnish record for the main series teams. Of the throws, 22 sank.