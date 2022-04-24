Basketball Seagulls experienced a dull knockout in the basketball league semi-finals

Karhu Basket and Vilpas handled the semi-finals in five games.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket and Salon Vilpas advanced to the men’s Basketball League finals when they won their home games in the semi-finals and won the final places with 4-1 victories.

Karhu Basket, who won the upper sequel, smashed Helsinki Seagulls for the season with record points of 116–78 on Sunday. Defending the championship, Vilpas defeated Kataja in Joensuu 81–64.

The final series of four victories will start on the second day of May in Kauhajoki.

In the previous During his visit to Kauhajoki, Seagulls claimed victory, but now it did not keep up with the home team.

Bear Basket won the first quarter with 14 points, and in the middle the gap grew decisively to 19 points. When the Seagulls no longer had a decent strain, the gap widened to 30 points at the start of the fourth period.

“After the players dropped out of the Seagulls, it felt like the opponent had an impossible mountain to climb. We relieved a lot of pressure, and all our long throws seemed to go in, ”said Karhu Basket’s coach. Janne Koskimies.

Cameron Jones threw Karhu Basket 23 points and Rene Rougeau 21. Without Lassi from Nikkar, Petteri Koposta and Joe Lawson from the Seagulls who played Seath Allen scored 17 points and Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 15.

Also A one-sided show was seen in Salo, when Vilpas rushed to the lead with a 25-point lead in the second quarter. Kataja’s weak offensive game, which produced only 21 points by the middle, contributed to the chilly run away.

In the third period, Juniper was aiming for 15 points, but by the end of the period, the difference was already a decisive 26 points.

Bryan Griffin bagged 19 points for Vilppa and Marcus Lovett mixed Brian Fobbs 13. About juniper Nicholas Griffin made 15 and Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson 13 surfaces.