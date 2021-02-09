Basketball Seagulls earned a score from Kotka in a basketball league match

Cobri’s victory came to a halt when Lahti Basketball came to visit.

KTP-Basket remained below the playoffs when the league-leading Helsinki Seagulls claimed a 96–78 victory from Kotka on Tuesday in a Korisliiga match.

Seagulls won the first quarter by ten points, after which the difference remained almost that size throughout the game.

Kendale McCullum threw Seagulls 23 points and Antti Kanervo mixed Corban Collins 16. About KTP Braxton Huggins collected 21 and Greg Mangano 17 points.

Five Lapua Kobrie, who won his previous game in the men’s Basketball League, was interrupted in the home game when Lahti Basketball claimed 109–90.

Lahti started sharply and faced the 20-point lead in 12 minutes in meeting the teams that were on the draw line. The Cobras could no longer get on board and the away team remained close to that in the final game.

“Our intensity remained good. We have a hard-working united team, which now had a lot of success with a good ball movement, ”summed up the Lahti coach. Pieti Poikola.

Brandon Myer scored 24 points for the winners and Nijal Pearson 17. Nahanial Grimes was the hosts most effective with 27 points. Anthony Gaines scored 18 points.