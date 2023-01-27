Basketball | Seagulls captain Rene Rougeau threw his season high

Kouvot knocked down the regular season number one Karhu in the opening of the Korisliiga follow-up series.

27.1. 21:23

Helsinki The Seagulls started the men’s Koriliga’s upper secondary series strongly in Salo, where they beat Vilppaa 110–91.

The Seagulls took the game and led by 14 points, but Vilpas got another six points behind. The hosts’ snacks were not enough to get closer to that.

King captain Rene Rougeau scored his season-high 31 points for the Seagulls. Vilppaa’s freshman Ira Lee scored 20 points.

The hollows sprung a surprise at the opening of the upper secondary series, when it defeated Kauhajoki Karhu Basket, who won the regular season. Kouvot won their home game 102–93.

Karhu Basket, who returned from the Eurocup game in Slovakia the day before, did not suffer from travel fatigue in Kouvola, at least in the beginning, when they won the first minutes 18–1. However, Kouvot did not collapse, but went into halftime with a narrow lead.

In the second half, the game progressed smoothly until Kouvot started the fourth period with a 13–0 lead. After that, Kotijohto lasted.

“We now defend the opponent’s throws better in ball screen situations. I also really like the way we get up from the positional defense when we get the ball”, comments Kouvo’s coach Jyri Lehtonen.

John Meeks scored 28 points for Kouvoi. Severi Kaukiainen scored 22 points for Karhu Basket.

KTP-Basket took a tasty home win at the start of the upper continuation series, when it beat Joensuu’s Kataja Basket 86–83.

KTP held the lead, but Kataja pulled within a point in the last minute and was able to try to equalize in the last attack.

Brandon Sly scored 23 points for the winners and Galin Smith Kataja 26.

BC Nokia started the lower secondary series victoriously, when it claimed a victory in Espoo over Tapiola Honga 79–63.

BC Nokia dominated the game from the second quarter. It took that period 25–11 and took a 20-point lead at best.

Perrion Callandret and Antero Lehto bagged 18 points to a man for the guests. Adrien Lawson scored 17 points for Honga.

To Tampere In Lahti, Pyrintö made a handsome rise and beat Lahti Basketball 76–73.

Last in the regular season, Lahti dominated the game and led by 17 points in the third period. Pyrinnö’s streak started in the fourth period, when it took a six-minute 16-2 lead and took the lead. Purintö also dominated the decisive final attacks.

Of the effort Osku Heinonen and from Lahti Erik Sajantila scored 21 points each.