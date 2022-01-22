Sunday, January 23, 2022
Basketball Seagulls applied for a away victory from Lapua, and Pyrunto surprised Kouvot

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in World
Karhu Basket, who leads the basketball league, has won all their home games this season.

Helsinki Seagulls paid Lapua Kobri the home loss he suffered in November in the men’s basketball league after claiming an 84-80 victory from Lapua.

The cobras sweated Seagulls through the game. The home team led for the last time at the end of the third period, after which the final game progressed to a meager away lead.

Lassi Nikkarinen and Joseph Lawson reached 18 points for Seagulls’ most effective. Stokley Chaffee was number one in Kobrie with 22 points.

Kouvot, who was second in the basketball league, suffered a second home loss of the season when Tampereen Pyrintä claimed 103–95 points.

The effort led narrowly in the middle, but Kouvot rose 11 points ahead in the third period. In the last ten, the lead fluctuated several times, until in the last minutes Pyrunt tore his two-point lead to ten.

“Today we saw fast-paced basketball and a hard pace. I really appreciate the morale with which the team has gone through even the most difficult times. We tackle the difficulties and scrape the victories,” described Pyrint’s coach. Miikka Sopanen.

Ike Smith scratch for a handsome 34 points. Amir Hinton and Isiah Osborne scored 23 points for Kouvo.

Too much leading Kauhajoki Bear Basket has won all their home games of the season. The most recent 111–64 victory in Lahti Basketball was the tenth of these.

Karhu Basket, who took his sixth consecutive victory, took the initial minutes 10–0 and never let the guests advance. In the middle, the home team had 23 points and with the 24-8 numbers in the fourth period, that difference doubled,

From the flat Bear Basket Simeon Carter became the most effective by 19 points. Guest Antonio Ballard made a point less.

Kataja in Joensuu is starting to find it difficult to survive in the upper series of six teams. Salon Vilpas, on the other hand, seems to be going into that series when he took home 84-68 from Kataja.

Kataja challenged the defending champion well until Vilpas settled the final section of the game with a nine-point win.

Marcus Lovett scored 17 points for Vilppa and Nicholas Griffin To juniper 15.

